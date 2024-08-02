ICON (ICX) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. ICON has a total market cap of $149.62 million and $5.43 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,010,932,051 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,932,659 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,010,800,327.527601. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

