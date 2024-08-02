Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Announces Earnings Results

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11), reports. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of €6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €5.20 million.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €10.92 ($11.87) on Friday. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52 week low of €4.48 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of €11.81 ($12.84). The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.12), for a total transaction of €1,180,363.93 ($1,283,004.27). Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately €10,097,750.94 ($10,975,816.24). The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 3,033 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of €9.50 ($10.33), for a total transaction of €28,813.50 ($31,319.02). Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately €1,224,768.50 ($1,331,270.11). The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.12), for a total value of €1,180,363.93 ($1,283,004.27). Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,546 shares in the company, valued at €10,097,750.94 ($10,975,816.24). The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,337 shares of company stock worth $1,304,362 in the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

