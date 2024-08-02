IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $236.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Get IDEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.12. 659,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,614. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. UBS Group AG increased its position in IDEX by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IDEX by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 106,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.