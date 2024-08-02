IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $585.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

IDXX opened at $476.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.59. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

