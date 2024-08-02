Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 2.33% of LENZ Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,009,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LENZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Insider Transactions at LENZ Therapeutics

In related news, Director James W. Mccollum bought 31,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $500,998.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,784.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 159,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($2.69). Analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

