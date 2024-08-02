Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 600,000 iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IBIO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that iBio, Inc. will post -52.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

