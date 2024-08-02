Ikarian Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,519 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $7,830,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $11,749,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 972,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $602.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

