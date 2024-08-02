Ikarian Capital LLC Has $760,000 Position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,850 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Elevation Oncology worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 597,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,629. The company has a quick ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

