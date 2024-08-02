Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 590,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of Wave Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after buying an additional 328,913 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,861,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 233,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

WVE traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,560. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of -1.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

