Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases 12,524 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.99.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

