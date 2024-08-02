Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 48,830 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,830 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 520,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103,683 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABOS. Citigroup raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 242,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,809. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

