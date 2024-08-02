Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Announces Earnings Results

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.12%.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

ISMAY stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Indra Sistemas has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Indra Sistemas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.