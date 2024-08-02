Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE NGVT traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.85. 29,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,074. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.