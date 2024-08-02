Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOUT opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.03. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

About Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

