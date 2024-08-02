Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Update

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 895,900 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $2,132,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Inseego Price Performance

NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.