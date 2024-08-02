Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Purchases 21,646 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $66,236.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

