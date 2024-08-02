Insider Buying: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Sam Mudd acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($32,544.38).
Sam Mudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Sam Mudd bought 8,900 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.22) per share, with a total value of £49,929 ($64,225.62).
Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance
LON:BYIT opened at GBX 485.50 ($6.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,557.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 534.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 546.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bytes Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.60 ($5.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665 ($8.55).
Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend
About Bytes Technology Group
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
