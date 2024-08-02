Insider Buying: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Sam Mudd acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($32,544.38).

Sam Mudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Sam Mudd bought 8,900 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.22) per share, with a total value of £49,929 ($64,225.62).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:BYIT opened at GBX 485.50 ($6.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,557.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 534.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 546.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bytes Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.60 ($5.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665 ($8.55).

Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend

About Bytes Technology Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,736.84%.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

