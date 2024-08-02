Insider Buying: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Buys 2,532 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Darling Ingredients Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 2,123,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,141. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
