Insider Buying: Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Purchases £100,050 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kear acquired 57,500 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £100,050 ($128,698.22).

LON:FRAN opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.33) on Friday. Franchise Brands plc has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £351.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6,050.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

