Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $572,715.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $572,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.00, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.
Read Our Latest Report on ALTR
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.