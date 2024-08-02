Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $572,715.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $572,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.00, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ALTR

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.