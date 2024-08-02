Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Sells $48,405,000.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

