Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,770,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $207,400.00.
  • On Monday, June 3rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.2 %

AVPT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,517. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AvePoint

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.