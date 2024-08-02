Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,770,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $207,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.2 %

AVPT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,517. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

