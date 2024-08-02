Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $95,922.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $98,515.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELVN stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ELVN shares. Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

