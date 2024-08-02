Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anne Sutherland Fuchs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95.

Gartner Stock Down 2.8 %

IT stock traded down $13.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.29. 366,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 141.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

