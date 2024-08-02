Insider Selling: Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Insider Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,953 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,286 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,103,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,954,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.