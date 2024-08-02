Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 869,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,986. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

