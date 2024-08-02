Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Major Shareholder Sells 42,804,207 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NDAQ opened at $67.32 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Argus upped their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
