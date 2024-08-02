Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Major Shareholder Sells 42,804,207 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $67.32 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Argus upped their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

