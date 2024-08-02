Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $318,045.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $318,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,350,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %
Paycom Software stock opened at $166.79 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.47.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.