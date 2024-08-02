Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $318,045.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $318,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,350,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $166.79 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.47.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.