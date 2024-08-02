Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Sells $352,227.64 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

About Rackspace Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 667,329 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Stories

