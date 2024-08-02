Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Sells $352,227.64 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rackspace Technology Stock Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
