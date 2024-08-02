Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 65,605 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,415,576.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,694 shares in the company, valued at $40,969,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,216. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

