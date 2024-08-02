Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $14,597,425.44 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $232.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $741.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.