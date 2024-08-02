Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells 5,156 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 32,778 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

