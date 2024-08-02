Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 16,882 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $558,963.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,498 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $78,711.98.

On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $6,171,227.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. 948,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,495. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in nCino by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in nCino by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in nCino by 14.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after buying an additional 157,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

