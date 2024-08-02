Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$275.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFC. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$260.18.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC stock traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$244.44. 2,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$231.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$224.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$263.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Articles

