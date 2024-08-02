Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. 3,176,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $46.09.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

