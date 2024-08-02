Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $23.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IART. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.