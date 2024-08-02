Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.0 million-$382.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.1 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.410-2.570 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on IART shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

