Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.93. 1,074,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

