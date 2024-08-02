Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
TILE traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 627,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. Interface has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.
In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $294,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $294,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,681.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,794.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,890 shares of company stock worth $1,264,933. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.
