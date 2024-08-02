International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Plans Dividend of €0.03

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 160 ($2.06). 15,788,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,661,747. The company has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 137 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.65 ($2.41). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.26.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 215 ($2.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

