International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up to $17.40

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $17.97. International General Insurance shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 7,347 shares trading hands.

International General Insurance Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.22.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter worth about $209,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 33.8% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Featured Articles

