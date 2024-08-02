International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.80.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,416,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.