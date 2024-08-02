Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.15 billion and $95.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $8.89 or 0.00013678 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00039298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 467,197,127 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

