Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.47

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.47 and last traded at $108.47, with a volume of 12834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.46.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 109,718 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

