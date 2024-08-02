Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.39

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 17153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
