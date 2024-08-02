Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.39

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 17153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,402,000 after purchasing an additional 894,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after buying an additional 872,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 835,719 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,626,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 760,588 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

