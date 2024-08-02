Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 189,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 68,140 shares.The stock last traded at $48.26 and had previously closed at $49.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

