Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.90

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 1551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $514.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,172,000 after acquiring an additional 344,206 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

