Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 1-Year High at $616.00

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 616 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 614 ($7.90), with a volume of 428228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($6.95) to GBX 660 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 566.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 534.95. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,520.55%.

In other Investec Group news, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £279,999.20 ($360,173.91). In other Investec Group news, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £279,999.20 ($360,173.91). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.46), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,137,662.46). Insiders sold 287,667 shares of company stock valued at $158,410,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

