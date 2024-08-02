Investors Buy Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KPLT opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

