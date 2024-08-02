Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.67. 2,156,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,656,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

